Efa’s Midas Touch lifts Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort to greater heights

The story of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort cannot be said to be complete without the mention of the name Brian Efa, who through his wealth of knowledge in the Hospitality and Tourism industry has made the resort rank among the bests in the industry.

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is a location for business, conference and leisure. Located in the safe environment of Akwa Ibom State with excellent infrastructure and only an hour flight from Abuja or Lagos; conditions for a pleasant and successful stay are best from the start.

Sited on 147 hectares of well-maintained landscape amidst pristine palm-tree forest and rivers, one feels immediately relaxed and invigorated. It offers excellent accommodation in 163 rooms and suites on 5-star level, and several restaurants and bars. The Marina, located directly at the river with an art-gallery and serving Akwa Ibom specialties and best pizza in the region, is surely a highlight.

With seven meeting rooms and a large banquet hall, which can hosts more than 700 persons, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is also an excellent choice for corporate events, conferences, AGM’s and team-building sessions, among others. Due to the location, there will be no distractions for participants, so results can be achieved.

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is also no doubt the best standard golf venue in West Africa and venue for several golf tournaments by companies and organizations.

Opened in 2007 and managed by international brand like Le Meridien for 10 years and later under a foreign expats before a local lad took over.

For several years, the hotel ran on the benevolnet and good will of the owner [Akwa Ibom State Government] and posted loses repeadly until the appointment of Brian Efa as Ag. General Manager in 2018.

The Efa administration’s innovative approach is bringing about an ongoing maintenance of the infrastructure of this gigantic Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, which is not deterred by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efa, who happens to be the first Indigenous General Manager of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, one of the rising stars in the hospitality and Tourism Industry and one of the very few Nigerian, who has risen to this level in the industry, is also the Founder/President of Nigerian Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference.

It is not a surprise therefore, that his presence in the resort no doubt has made the resort to be considered a top-destination for leisure with its world-class 18 hole golf course, a large swimming pool [with children’s pool], large gym with pool-view and personal trainer, tennis and Globally and in a competitive destinations, brand can really help hotelownersto have access to its reservations system to enhance its occupancy and therefore those extra cost can be justifiable.

In Nigeria and Akwa Ibom market analysis, franchising or branding its an unnessary cost that can be avoided. However, if their a local expertise gap notice, a foreign person can be employed to fill that capacity, instead of a full management contract that are most cases in this part of the world left most owners disappointed and disoriented.

A good example of a major player in Nigeria that has ditched international brand is Eko Hotel & suites in Lagos.

Since Le Meridien left that property, the owner have been able to expand and grown the business. Its market share has remain steady and rewarding because it lost little or nothing.

Another property that has also ditched international brand is Le Meridien Ogenyi Place, Port Harcourt and today they are reportedly to be doing just fine and not under any pressure to pay expensive management and contract costs.

Giving the current boss of the resort who is on acting capacity a tenure appointment would no doubt help the owner and the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort to reach its financial stability and expansion if need be.

Vanguard

