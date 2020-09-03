EEDC announces planned electricity outage for maintenance in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage within the Enugu metropolis on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the planned outage would last for four hours, from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Ezeh explained that the outage was meant to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers’ carry out maintenance on the secondary breaker to the TR2 60MVA power transformer at their New Haven station.

He said that the exercise would affect supply to Kingsway, Tunnel, Lomalinda and 9th Mile Injection Substations.

This would further affect the following step-down feeders at Abakaliki Road 11KV; Artisan 11KV; Hilltop 11KV; Coal Camp 11KV; Golf 11KV; Onitsha Road 11KV; GRA 11KV; Power House 11KV and Prisons 11KV.

Other feeders to be affected are Government House 11KV; Achara Layout 11KV; 9th Mile Industrial 11KV; Okwe 11KV; NTA 11KV; Abor 33KV; Ezeagu 33KV; Ajali 33KV and Government House 33KV.

The spokesman stated that consequently, the company’s customers in Government House, Permanent Secretary Quarters, some parts of Independence Layout, Spar Mall, Kia Motors, Psalms Hotel, Rico Factory, Aaron’s Suites and Coal Camp will be out of supply during the period of the maintenance.

Other areas are Ngwo, Ngenevu, Old UNTH, Bunker, Kingsway and Uwani, some parts of Ziks Avenue, Okpara Avenue, 9th mile, Ezeagu, Udi, some parts of Ukehe, Abor and some parts of Achara Layout.

“We regret the inconveniences this will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that supply will be restored once the maintenance is completed.

“EEDC remains committed to delivering improved services to her esteemed customers,’’ Eze stated.

