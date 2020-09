Kindly Share This Story:

By Robinson Agaga

ACCORDING to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, “illiteracy and poverty constitute a mutually-reinforcing vicious cycle that is difficult to break”. This is because illiteracy and poverty deny people access to information, knowledge and data.

September 8 was declared the International Literacy Day by UNESCO in 1965. The aim of the day is to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. As countries continuously make effort to combat illiteracy, Bayelsa State is not left out.

The governor, Senator Douye Diri, has noted that his administration will not relent but will continue to make more investments in the educational sector to promote literacy and to positively shape the future of children in the state.

The concept of literacy has gone beyond the traditional reading and writing abilities. It has to do with consciousness-raising, a state where one becomes conscious of the world around him and is able to participate fully and influence the advancement of that space.

A significant portion of Nigeria’s population are rural dwellers and predominantly engage in agriculture. These rural dwellers are unable to take advantage of the wealth of resources around them due to the lack of consciousness.

ebster underscores consciousness as the normal state of being awake and able to understand what is happening around you, the trends and advancement. The lack of this has amounted to maintaining the crude methods of doing things which have hitherto hindered productivity.

Governor Diri believes that no society can grow above its level of education. According to him “if you think that education is not important, then try ignorance”. He has made it a priority in his government to address the challenges faced by teachers in the state. Salaries are paid promptly as well as arrears of wages to make teachers focus on the business of dispensing quality education to children both in the class room and other informal settings.

Technology is among the wheels of the world economy, it has redefined the way things are done in all sectors globally. Its application cuts across all sections: agriculture, forestry and fishing, manufacturing, processing, IT, tourism, banking.

In order to ensure that information communication technology ecosystem is effectively utilised, Governor Diri on Wednesday, August 26, signed the Information Technology Development Agency Law. According to David Peterson, “there is no such thing as a leap into literacy”. So, Diri is keen at creating a bridge that will lead many from the rural villages out of illiteracy to the light where they will be able to make informed decision to better their lives.

Most of the inhabitants of rural communities in Bayelsa State, due to the access to information and basic education made possible by the state government, were among the beneficiaries of the Agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme, AGSMEIS, initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Farmers had the opportunity to be trained in their various ventures and offered loan for their farming business.

The introduction of policies and programmes in the area of basic education for adults, women and youths and also technical training to help build their capacity cannot be over emphasised. Deliberate steps should be taken to ensure that every child, irrespective of gender, has the privilege of literacy.

In line with the focus of World Literacy Day 2020 titled: “Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond”, Governor Diri launched a train-the-trainer programme which is geared towards equipping teachers with safety measures required in schools in order to keep the protocols and guidelines to prevent students and teachers from contracting the virus as schools reopen.

According to UNESCO, around 800 million adults, two-thirds of whom are women, lack minimum literacy skills. Over 60 million children are out-of-school and many more attend irregularly or drop out. Education plays a major role in the growth and progress of a society. It is one of the key components that can make or break a culture’s advancement.

In this regard, Governor Diri budgeted N2.1 billion for the education sector in the 2020 budget, christened: “Budget of Consolidation for Prosperity”. This is to make sure more infrastructures and programmes are introduced into the sector to support production of quality education from primary to secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

The budget is also aimed at promoting education in rural communities to improve the well-being of the people. This is so as education brings to light the knowledge that will activate the appreciation of alternative sources of livelihood, following best practices in harnessing natural resources which in most cases are closer to them. Literacy also has a desirable control over rural individual, family, community, and society development, leading to poverty reduction, income equity and controlled unemployment.

If citizens of a society are educated, they can provide significant contributions in the fields of arts, literature, science, technology, and others, and help establish a well-rounded and stimulating community.

Agaga, a social commentator, wrote from Yenagoa

