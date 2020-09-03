EDUCATION: Osun overturns Aregbesola’s policy, asks schools to revert to old names

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Osun state government has directed principals and heads of public elementary schools to revert to the old names used before the reclassification under immediate past governor, Engr Rauf Aregbesola, in 2013.

Taiwo Adeagbo, coordinating director, ministry of education, according to The Cable gave the directive in a circular addressed to principals, headteachers of elementary schools, inspectors of education and zonal inspectors of education.

Adeagbo directed the officials to comply with the directive immediately.

“Recall that at the policy review roundtable summit on some extant policies in Education Sector held between 20 and 21 of February 2020, His Excellency, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola approved that Schools should revert to their pre-reclassification names and nomenclatures,” the circular read.

READ ALSO:

“Sequel to the above, all schools are hereby directed to revert to their old names with immediate effect as approved by the Osun State Government.

“Kindly give this circular the widest publicity it deserves.”

The administration of Oyetola had set up a committee led by Olu Aina, a professor, to review education policies of the past administration.

The panel was set up after a clamour for the policy reviews by educationists, school administrators, missionaries and school owners.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: