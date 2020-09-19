I expected INEC would have prepared better for this election ― Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

The incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has expressed displeasure over the conduct of the ongoing governorship election.

Obaseki condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the slow pace of the process.

After casting his vote at polling unit 19, ward 4, Oredo local government area of the state, Obaseki, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, complained about the delay in the process.

The Governor said he expected better planning by the electoral commission.

“I expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election. I waited for one and half hours on the queue before exercising my franchise, it’s a bit disappointing.

“Given that this is a sole day election, I expected better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”

