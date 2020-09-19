EdoDecides: Edo is an APC state, deputy governorship candidate insists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Gani Audu’ Saturday voted in his polling unit, Ward 7, unit 13, Ughioli Primary School Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo at about 11:10 am where he said Edo state is an APC state and that the party would reclaim the state.

He commended the process and the way and manner the electorate have conducted themselves.

He said “You can see, Edo is an APC state. I don’t have any doubts at all that we will win this election, APC will win this election at the end of the day. No doubt at all. You will see the result after 5pm today.

“The process is okay, I just came, used the Card Reader, accreditation was done and I voted, very simple.

The turn out is massive. In fact, I am seeing the turn out in this for the first time in the history of elections in this village. The turn out is massive and it is fine”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

