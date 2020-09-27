Breaking News
Edo schools to resume October 6 ― Government

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, addressing pupils of Ivbiyeneva Primary School in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, during the school’s Open Day.

The Edo State Government has rescheduled the resumption of primary and secondary schools across the state for the 2020/2021 academic session to Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said Primary and Secondary Schools in Edo State will resume for the 2020/21 academic session on the new date as against the earlier announced date, Monday, September 28th, 2020,

Osagie said, “The Edo State Government has moved the resumption of primary and secondary schools for 2020/21 academic calendar from Monday, September 28, 2020, to Tuesday, October 6, 2020.”

Vanguard

