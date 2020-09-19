Edo: Presiding Officers, Observer commend electoral process in Ward 4

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Presiding Officers in the Sept.19, governorship election in Edo and an international Observer team, Centre for Strategic Conflict Management, have commended the peaceful electoral process in Oredo Ward 4.

They gave the commendation at the on-going governorship election on Saturday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Oredo Ward 4 is the voting point of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

A presiding officer in the Ward 4 polling unit 25, Jonathan Ayo, commended the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully and in an orderly manner during accreditation and voting.

According to him, the process so far has been smooth, with everything working well.

”The card readers are working perfectly well today; we have not had any issue of failure of card reader today.

“The voters are conducting themselves very well too and everything is going on smoothly and we thank God for that,” he said.

Another Presiding officer in the ward, Blessing Mbagwu, stated that everything was going on well t as expected except for the aged people whose accreditation processes constituted a slight delay.

She said that the delay was based on the inability of the card readers to capture their thumbs.

“But outside that, everything is fine, with 10 seconds we are done with reading the thumbs,” She said.

Also speaking, an observer, Mr Ekperobe Bigman, of the Centre for Strategic Conflict Management, commended the INEC over prompt distribution of electoral materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive ones.

“INEC has done its beat and it is quite commendable, the commencement of the exercise is also commendable, as you can see the large turnout of voters in the ward.

“On the part of security too, they are well on the ground to ensure peaceful polls,” he said.

Vanguard News

