Edo Poll: SONPED hails Benin monarch, Abdulsalami, others

The Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SONDEP, has hailed the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II; the National Peace Committee, headed by the former Head of State, General Adulsalam Abubakar (rtd); and other stakeholders, for ensuring peaceful conduct of the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

The group also praised the people of the state and the Oba for their great concern and effort displayed towards the eventual peaceful, free and fair governorship election in the state.

In a statement by SONDEP’s Executive Secretary/Coordinator, Mr. George Utomhim, the organisation said: “The personal, singular effort and commitment of his royal highness towards ensuring that there is peace in Edoland, led to the political parties, its participant and the electorate to commit all in bringing about not only that peaceful, but also, free and fair election.”

Utomhim said: “The Oba’s invitation of the two major contenders to his palace prior to the election, and admonishment of all participants, indeed portrayed him as a great traditional leader of his people and has further endeared the people towards him.

“It made them not only to embrace peace, but to ensure that their acts and actions as it concerns their wards or supporters, were conducted in manners devoid of violence.

“SONPED salutes the great Oba of Benin and urges him at all times in the near future to always strive towards curtailing violence and ensure peace, not only for the state and its people, but for Nigerians in general.”

He assured that SONDEP will continue to partner with relevant bodies, institutions, traditional council and others, from time to time, in ensuring that elections in the country are conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

He called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to consider his re-election a call for further development of the state and admonished that everyone be carried along in the quest for growth and development.

