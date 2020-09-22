EDO POLL: Aremu hails President Buhari, INEC, security agencies 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for his statesmanship before and after the concluded September 19 Edo Governorship election.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Godwin Obaseki of PDP the winner of the Edo State gubernatorial election having garnered 307,955 votes, over APC’s Ize-Iyamu’s 223,619 votes.

While congratulating Governor Godwin Obaseki for his victory at Saturday’s election, Comrade Issa Aremu, 2019 Labour Party Governorship said the peaceful and fair outcome of the poll was due to the triple factors of “non- partisanship and Statesmanship of President Buhari, the professional conduct of INEC and the historic cooperation between the security agencies”.

Comrade Aremu who was also an accredited INEC election observer said, weekend election was the first successful gubernatorial poll during COVID: 19 pandemic, adding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) creditably discharged it’s responsibility notwithstanding the pre- election fears of violence.

READ ALSO:

The labour leader hailed the Edo voters for what he observed as their commitment to fair process which he said had in turn produced “fair outcomes”, adding that “ Edo people have truly come of age in democratic expressions”. According to him final figures announced by INEC with the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki People’s Democratic Party having 307, 955 votes and All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu-Iyamu polling 223, 619 votes, underscore “genuine contest” between the leading candidates.

He said the concluded polls also witnessed remarkable mass participation of women and youths were visible voters in a number of wards and polling booths across all the senatorial districts in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: