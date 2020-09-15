Edo people should ignore conspiracies of little men ― Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

Gabriel Olawale

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has described Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as an Enigma.

In a statement, Bode George said Obaseki is a good man with a kind heart who has devoted the last four years to the service of the good people of Edo State, with total selflessness and sacrifice.

Speaking against the background of a broadcast by the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that Obaseki is not a Democrat, George said: “Godwin Obaseki is humble, a democrat, a bridge-builder, a go-getter who is not deterred by the tantrums and the shenanigans of little men who go about trying to distort his image and his incredible achievements in Edo.”

He said the people of Edo State believe in his hard work and observable developments which he has achieved.

“He is a man of ingenuity and quick, natural accommodating nature.

“Governor Obaseki should disregard the conspiracies and the charades of little men who go about playing dirty politics, sponsoring thuggery, flaming the embers of destruction.

“Godwin Obaseki definitely deserves a second term. He has earned it. He has worked for it. And most importantly, he has the support and the goodwill of all Edo people”, George said.

George urged the people of Edo State to give Obaseki another four years to complete what he has started saying, “the good works and achievement stands for him and Edo people should vote for him.

