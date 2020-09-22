Edo: PDP house of assembly candidates laud Obaseki’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- ELEVEN House of Assembly candidates Of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 state House of assembly election yesterday lauded the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu in the just concluded governorship election.

A congratulatory statement issued by the candidates attributed the victory to the people of the state whose welfare they said is the priority of the governor.

The candidates made up of Ezehi Igbas, Esan East Constituency 2, Nosa Victor Omoregie, Ovia North East Constituency1, Zubairu Dada Abubakar, Etsako West 1 Constituency, Godwin Adenomo, Ovia South West Constituency, Afebu Aigbonoga (Esq), Etsako West 2 Constituency, Stephen Osayomwanbor Ibizugbe, Ovia North East Constituency 2, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo , Oredo West Constituency, Lion Okoro Osadebamwen, Oredo East Constituency, Jimmy Osagiede (Esq), Egor Constituency, Veadams Ighodaro, Uhunmwonde Constituency and Innocent O. Ekoh (Esq) Esan Central Constituency said the victory was a well deserved victory after a collective resolve to work hard to ensure our democracy is defended.

“The Campaign Council ably led by Chief Dan Osi Orbih (Chairman PDP South South) traversed the length and breath of the State with the MEGA mantra, For the first time after a very long time Edo people was United behind our great party and the performing governor.

“We the Edo State House of Assembly Candidates of PDP in the 2019 election under the aieges of EDHA PDP 2019 CANDIDATES FORUM, expressly congratulate His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase OBASEKI, the Executive Governor of Edo State, his Deputy Rt Hon Philip Shaibu and our great party, PDP for a well deserved victory.

“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to His Excellency and our great party the PDP with a view at ensuring a more stable and effective legislative relationship as a building block to result oriented governance in the state.”

