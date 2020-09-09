EDO/ONDO POLLS: No face mask, no voting – INEC reads riot act

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said voters without their face masks would not be allowed to vote during the elections in Edo and Ondo states.

“Voter without facemask would not be allowed to vote on the election. We urged the voters to cooperate with our officials and the security agents at the polling centres.”

He however noted that the use of branded nose masks would not be allowed during the voting exercise.

Okoye noted that “this requirement is part of measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus pandemic during and after the October 10 election in Ondo state.

He added that the Electoral body is also working with presidential task force on COVID-19 to make available infrared thermometers in all polling units during the election. The commissioner assured that the security agencies would be on ground to ensure the safety of the electorate.

” We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of everyone including our electoral officers.

Okoye said adhoc staff would be paid on time but advised them to do the needful by giving their correct account details after they have been giving their letters of appointment.

Vanguard

