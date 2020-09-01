Edo/Ondo guber polls: Police uncover movements of arms, thugs into both states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Police have uncovered movement of arms and thugs by politicians in Edo and Ondo states where governorship elections are scheduled to hold on September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, who revealed this weekend, warned the politicians to conduct themselves properly, play by the rules and steer-clear of tendencies capable of undermining the electoral process in the two states.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba in a statement said: “The IGP gave the warning, having reviewed the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports submitted by the Commissioners of Police from both states in a meeting held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

“The Election Security Threat Analysis reveals, among other indicators, arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents.

”Others are ‘misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating-up the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimizing government institutions involved in the electoral processes.

‘The IGP has, therefore, ordered the commissioners of police in the two states to rejig their preparations for the elections to accommodate and address the threats and emerging trends as contained in the security report.

“Force leadership is evolving customized security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch-free elections.

“The IGP, however, warns politicians and their supporters in Edo and Ondo states that the Force will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group, irrespective of status, that may want to sabotage the security arrangement being emplaced for the elections.

“Meanwhile, the IGP assures Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo and Ondo states, that the Force remains committed to protecting the sanctity of the ballot in the country.

“He reiterates that the Police will be neutral, apolitical and will work assiduously with all stakeholders in ensuring a level playing ground for all in the elections.”

