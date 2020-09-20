Edo: INEC thanks stakeholders, gears up for Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has expressed appreciation to all those who worked to make the Edo State governorship election a success.

Yakubu spoke on Sunday while winding down the virtual Situation Room on the Edo Governorship election.

According to him, there is no respite yet for electoral stakeholders as attention now shifts to Ondo State where the Commission will on October 10 conduct another Governorship election, and three weeks after that, it will be conducting legislative bye elections in 11 States of the Federation.

Prof Yakubu therefore challenged all INEC staff and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke but the standard in the conduct of elections.

When Vanguard sought his views on incidences of vote buying as witnessed in some places during the election in Edo, the INEC boss said the commission would be meeting with anti-graft agencies under the auspices of Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES to review what went wrong with a view to averting future occurrence.

He said; “The Commission partnered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the ICPC both as members of ICCES and we will be doing a review of the whole elections with them. What we will do in terms of the review is to find out what happened.

“When we visited Benin early last week, we had our ICCES meeting. When we do the review, there would be useful lessons to learn”.

Vanguard

