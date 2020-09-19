Edo: INEC confirms shooting in Orhionmwon, talks tough on materials’ hijack in Egor

Kindly Share This Story:

…Frowns at vote trading, violation of Covid-19 safety protocol

…Replaces faulty Smart Card Readers

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has confirmed a shooting incident in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo state, saying it was working with the police and other security agencies to ensure the peaceful conduct of the ongoing governorship election.

INEC also said it was in receipt of images showing the alleged hijack of electoral materials in Ward 9, Unit 15 of Egor local government area, saying while it was working to salvage the situation, it may be forced to take decisive action against results generated from the affected unit.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this Saturday morning in Abuja in his preliminary address at the “Edo Governorship Election Virtual Situation Control Room” which is holding through Zoom.

Yakubu who condemned reports of vote-buying and selling also frowned at the violation of Covid-19 safety protocols especially with regards to the social distancing rule.

The commission added that in places where some Smart Card Readers malfunctioned, it has had to activate its backup system and has replaced all faulty card readers.

It added that the few ad hoc staff who could not get their stipends the previous day have now been settled and are at their work stations, conducting the elections.

