Edo guber: PDP raises alarm over plot to scuttle poll

…Urges APC to pull out of contest

Edo election

By Dirisu Yakubu

Less than a week to the Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said intelligence before it shows that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is planning to manipulate the elections in favour of its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

This is as the party accused the military of working in sync with Adams Oshiomhole, whose residences at Benin City and Iyamho, it claimed, are now homes to military vehicles just a few days to the election.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday, spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan advised the APC and its candidate to pull out of the race if they are not prepared for a free, credible and transparent exercise.

…Details later

