Edo: Govt election result reflects people’s wish—CACSDO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Coalition of Accredited Civil Society Domestic Observers (CACSDO) for the Edo state governorship election, has said that the result of the election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission reflects the will of the people.

A spokesman for the group, Mr Victor Kalu while addressing journalists in Benin on Monday, on the outcome of the election, said by the Independent National Electoral CommissionINEC has shown the world that credible election was possible in Nigeria.

He said, “We the Independent National Electoral Commission duly accredited observers for Edo state governorship election, therefore adjudged the election to be free, fair, credible and transparent.

” The result should therefore be accepted by all as a true reflection of the will of the people of Edo state.

“We observed with satisfaction that by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s uncompromising position on the strike compliance to use of smart card reader, providing level playfield for all participants, and ensuring timely and even distribution of election materials.

He added that the election met the required international standard for credible democratic election just as he commended President Muhammad Buhari for allowing by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agents free hands to conduct the Edo election.

He, however, called on by the Independent National Electoral Commission, political parties, and other stakeholders especially the civil society to engage more on Civic voter education and mobilization before the election to improve and encourage impressive voter participation during elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: