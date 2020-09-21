Edo Gov poll: APC lost to internal squabbles ― Apugo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Benjamin Apugo has said that his party lost last weekend Edo State governorship election to internal wrangling at the party.

Apugo, who was reacting to the outcome of the election in a telephone interview in Umuahia said it was regrettable that APC had to lose an election it could have won convincingly if not for avoidable internal squabbles.

In his words; “Edo state was APC until a few months ago when the governor and his supporters decamped as a result of internal wrangling which some of us think was unnecessary in the first place”.

Apugo urged the APC leadership to learn enough lessons from what happened in Edo where the party lost a state it had firm control over, as a result of internal wrangling emanating from the past leadership of the party. He expressed optimism that APC which leadership had been re-jigged, would win the Ondo governorship poll and other states in subsequent elections, adding that the future is bright for the party.

“I think that enough lessons should have been learnt from what happened in Edo state last weekend when APC threw away a state that was in her firm grip, but we are putting that behind us.

“We are putting what happened in Edo behind us and APC is definitely going to win Ondo and other states in subsequent elections, more so when new blood has been injected into the leadership of the party”.

Apugo, while expressing happiness about the inroads APC is making in the South East, counted Abia as one of the states that would be under the APC control come 2023.

He urged members of the party across the country to close ranks to ensure the gains APC made in 2015 through 2019 was maintained in future elections.

