Edo election: Prices of livestock increase in Benin markets

The prices of livestock in Benin have increased due to the governorship election holding on Saturday in Edo.

Most traders interviewed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that the increment of livestock, especially chicken, was as a result of the high patronage of customers.

They also said that the increase in prices was due to an announcement that central markets would be closed to customers to prepare for the election

Checks on some shops at Uselu, Oba, Ekiosa, New Benin, and Santana markets on Friday, showed that the majority of the traders stocked more goods because of the high demands.

Aisosa Omobude, a dealer in livestock said that the increase in price as a result of high demand from customers.

“The election holds tomorrow, that’s why customers are buying.

“Usually a medium size chicken is sold for N6,000, but because of the high demand, it is now N6,500,” she said.

Imuetinyan Imatitikwa, a meat seller in Oba market, told NAN that the majority of food sellers bought meat to store in preparation for the governorship election.

According to Imuetinyan, the rainy season also contributes to the increase in livestock patronage in the state.

“Customers buy more livestock this period to store because it is always difficult to come out during the rainy season,” she said.

Chioma Okocha, a customer who spoke to NAN correspondent in Uselu market, said that the increase was not only in livestock.

She said that foodstuff was on the high side due to the election which holds on Saturday.

“I just pray after the election, the prices of foodstuffs and livestock would be normal,” she said.

Lucky Aigbekhan, also a customer in New Benin, said that the market was filled with customers buying foodstuff.

He said that the increment of foodstuffs was understandable because of the election

Vanguard

