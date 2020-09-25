EDO ELECTION REVIEW: We lost Edo election because of needless crisis foisted on the party by arrogant and irresponsible leadership, Edo APC cries out, begs Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
EDO ELECTION REVIEW: We lost Edo election because of needless crisis foisted on the party by arrogant and irresponsible leadership, Edo APC cries out, begs Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory.