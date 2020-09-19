Breaking News
Edo Election: Amid tension, Obaseki ready to cast vote (VIDEO)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki is currently on the queue to cast his vote in his Emokpae Model Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

