Edo Decides: President, Miss Green and White Nigeria congratulates Obaseki

Founder and President of Miss Green and White Nigeria, Amb. Juliet Geoffrey Porbeni has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

In her words; “I congratulates you sir, since the people of Edo State believe in your ability and re-elected you, I urge you to do more.”

“All thanks to God for a peaceful election and to Edo people, most especially the youths for a violence free election.”

“Also, I thank our dear President Mohammadu Buhari whose vision is to ensure that democracy stands. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless Nigeria.”

Vanguard

