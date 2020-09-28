Edo: APC wants prosecution of Obaseki’s aide for alleged murder

Kindly Share This Story:

…We are not aware of incident – police

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to bring a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Godwin Obaseki, to justice for allegedly shooting dead one Mrs. Yado Odogbo, a member of the APC on Saturday, 19 September 2020 in Nikorogha Ward, Ovia South-West local government area of the state.

A statement by the Director of Communication and Media, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation John Mayaki said “The gruesome killing of Odogbo in Unit 6 Nikorogha Ward was just one of very many despicable, callous and violent acts foisted by the PDP across parts of the state to win the Saturday’s election at all cost.

“From Uhunmwode, Urhonigbe North, to Orhionmwon, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government, and several other places in Edo Central and Edo North, INEC officers ran away, while voters took to their heels for dear lives as a result of sporadic shootings by PDP agents of death”.

The statement explained that the suspected PDP thugs came into the voting environment and upon sighting APC member called Pastor Bishop, they started shooting at him.

“It is during the shooting that Odogbo was sighted and shot at the head, dying instantly”, the statement said, adding that her family who are strong APC members have written a petition to Zone 5 and Zone 5 officers have gone to Asaba to effect arrest of the suspected killer alleged to be Obaseki’s SSA on Security.

“The blood of Odogbo cries for justice. Those who shot her, making her grisly and ghastly remains the subject of pitiful attention for almost one hour as police officials were being awaited to evacuate the same, must be served justice of equal weight.

”As a party, we have done everything possible to stop our enraged members from taking laws into their hands. Pastor Ize-Iyamu has been busy in the last few days visiting and appealing to the bereaved family, as well as those who suffered injuries in whatever way, to exercise restraint, promising them justice and pledging support.

“The story now is that PDP has been going round and warning our members in Ovia South-West, as well as other councils, never to disclose what they experienced during the election. Many of our people are now nursing gunshot wounds, and wounds sustained in stampedes occasioned by violence instantiated by PDP daredevils.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, (SP) Chidi Nwabuzor, said yesterday that the Command is yet to be briefed‎ of the incident, adding that it would act accordingly if the matter was brought to its attention.

