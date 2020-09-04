Edo 2020: Yoruba communities endorse Ize-Iyamu, as Hausa endorses Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Yoruba communities of Ogunwale and Ijesha in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo, have thrown their weight in support of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The assurance was given by the Baales of the two Yoruba communities in Edo, Chief Rasheed Ogunwale and Mr Tunji Ilesha, of Ogunwale and Ijesha respectively.

They pledged their support when the House of Representatives member representing the constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa and a former Commissioner and former of the council area, Mr Christopher Adesotu, took the SIMPLE agenda campaign to the communities on Friday.

The communities vowed to ensure the emergence of Ize-Iyamu of the APC as the next Governor of the state in the September 19 Governorship election.

Both communities berated the incumbent Governor and Council Chairman for neglecting them noting that the last time they felt government impact was during the tenure of Adesotu as the Council boss as they commended Idahosa for impactful lawmaking within the short period he has spent in the Green Chamber.

“We want to thank you, Idahosa and Adesotu for always having the development of our communities and people at heart and we promised that our people will pay back with massive votes at the poll,” they stated.

While commending the people for their warm reception and love, Idahosa promised to always support them.

Meanwhile, Arewa youths in Edo State have declared support for the re-election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the September 19 gubernatorial election.

President of the Edo Arewa group, Alhaji Sahabi Umar, made the declaration while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by Razak Zekeri, of the Public Affairs and Communication, Edo state Deputy Governor’s office quoted Umar as saying that “We, the Hausa people, have no choice but to vote for him massively. We are strongly supporting him and will vote for him and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who we have adopted as our brother.”

“Shaibu has given employment opportunities to many sons and daughters of Hausa land. He does not discriminate, while he was in Edo House of Assembly and House of Representatives, he employed Muslims that are Hausas.

“The governor has done well; his administration is good to everyone in the state. He accommodated us. All the northerners are very okay and satisfied with his governance style. We are full residents of this place. We got married here and all have our voters’ cards.”

“We have children here and they school here in Edo. His administration has ensured that our children do well in school. This is why we are supporting him with our votes,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: