Edo 2020: Women assured of equal representation in APC govt

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Director-General of the Lagos International Trade Fair, Mrs Lucy Ajayi, who is also a member of the All Progressive Congress National Committee Campaign for Edo election, has assured women of equal representation should Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu win the election on Saturday.

In a phone interview with Vanguard, Ajayi assured women in Edo that their needs will be met adding that with the Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE Agenda, their challenges will be addressed.

Ajayi who lamented that women are always at the receiving end when it comes to insecurity despite their support for politicians assured that such narrative will change with the emergence of Ize-Iyamu as governor of Edo State.

“Women are mobilizers, and I am sure that their views and yearnings will be considered because the APC candidate is a man of God and he is true to his words.

“I have known him since 2013 in the merger committee. He has contributed immensely to the emergence of APC. I was in CPC and he was in ACN and the merger of those parties – CPC, ACN, ANPP, DPP and APGA that formed APC. And his contribution has been immense.’’

