EDO 2020: With over 30,000 security personnel, there should be no rigging, violence – ADP

…Call on UK, EU, US, others to increase penalty for election riggers

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has called on the Federal government of Nigeria, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that, free and fair elections are conducted both in Edo and Ondo State, to show loyalty and his readiness to leave a good legacy to the Nigerian people as he departs power in 2023.

Stand-alone elections have a history of violence, election malpractices and other irregularities, despite concentration of resources for such elections.

ADP said that there should be no excuse whatsoever, for the Edo election slated for Saturday, September 19th this weekend, across the 18 local government in the state, not to be peaceful, owing to the fact that, over 30, 000 security personnel are deployed for the election, which should be adequate to guard and guide the people and their franchises.

The party, in a statement issued and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, on Thursday, said that the expectations of Nigerians, in many of the elections, conducted by this administration, fall short, from the tradition of free and fair elections, that brought President Buhari in 2015, adjudged to be the finest transition of power.

Nigerians will be happier, if the President can clearly instruct all those saddled with the upcoming elections, to conduct an election that will not bring disrepute to this government.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the IGP have greater roles to play in ensuring that, a decent election is conducted, also calling on all Edolites, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, that election is not war.

The party said further that, level playing ground should be provided for all candidates participating in the election, so that their own impacts can be felt, without intimidation of any kind.

ADP noted that it is not a good tradition, where at every election, Nigerians will be afraid to exercise their franchise, because of the fear of violence, “Federal Might”, and other funny political behavior by the government in power, stressing that, the only way the gains of our democracy can be beneficial to both Nigerians and our partners across the world, is when free and fair elections are conducted.

The party commended the United States for slamming sanctions on election riggers, calling on the United Kingdom, European Union, and others, to increase the consequences and sanctions for election riggers in Nigeria.

