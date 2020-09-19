Edo 2020: Tension as fight breaks out at Obaseki’s polling unit

Kindly Share This Story:

There was a mild tension on Saturday at one of the polling units in Edo State where the governorship election is taking place.

The incident occurred at Emokpae Model Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

This is where Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is one of the candidates in the poll, is expected to cast his vote.

According to a report by Channels Television, the fracas was as a result of a misunderstanding between an agent of a political party and a supposed election observer.

This occurred while some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were setting up for the election.

The politician was said to have mistaken the observer for another party agent and challenged him for sitting on a seat meant for the electoral officials.

As a result, both men engaged in an altercation as other electorates at the venue watched.

Vanguard News Nigeria

