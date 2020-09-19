Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Edo 2020: Tension as fight breaks out at Obaseki’s polling unit

On 11:18 amIn Edo Decidesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Edo 2020: Tension as fight breaks out at Obaseki's polling unit

There was a mild tension on Saturday at one of the polling units in Edo State where the governorship election is taking place.

The incident occurred at Emokpae Model Primary School in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

This is where Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is one of the candidates in the poll, is expected to cast his vote.

According to a report by Channels Television, the fracas was as a result of a misunderstanding between an agent of a political party and a supposed election observer.

READ ALSO: Edo 2020: INEC confirms shooting in Orhionmwon, talks tough on materials’ hijack in Egor

This occurred while some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were setting up for the election.

The politician was said to have mistaken the observer for another party agent and challenged him for sitting on a seat meant for the electoral officials.

As a result, both men engaged in an altercation as other electorates at the venue watched.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!