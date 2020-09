Kindly Share This Story:

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has asked the people of Edo state to reject the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki, noting that he (Obaseki) does not deserve their votes.

Also read:

In a short video on his Twitter handle, Tinubu told Edo voters“Obaseki does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.

Kindly Share This Story: