The gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Iyoha John Darlington, has formally moved his teeming supporters across the three senatorial districts to the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory.

He did this after extensive consultations with different ward leaders and other settlers in the state who he had earlier received backing and endorsements from in his governorship bid.

He disclosed this while speaking to his supporters in Egor and Oredo Local Government areas having first embarked on a tour across the senatorial districts about 3 weeks ago.

Asked by his supporters why he has chosen to collapse his structures and his supporters to support the Obaseki-Shaibu ticket, the governorship aspirant said his visions and ideals for Edo State to undergo a rapid transformation to one of the industrial heartlands in the eurozone are in line with that of the incumbent administration of Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Iyoha John Darlington and his supporters vow to work tirelessly to ensure Obaseki and Shuiabu hoist the flag of victory come September 19th.

Vanguard News Nigeria

