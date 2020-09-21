Edo 2020: PDP House of assembly candidate lauds Obaseki’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) house of assembly candidate for Oredo West constituency, Eghosa Agbonifo has lauded the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki during last Saturday’s governorship election describing it as a watershed in the political history of the state.

He also commended the outcome of the election in Oredo West constituency where the PDP won convincingly.

A statement issued in Benin City yesterday, he said “I congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory and I particularly congratulate the people of Oredo West who came out and spoke with their Permanent Voters Cards despite the huge financial inducement they were offered. The people of Edo state have once again set the pace for a new direction in Nigeria’s democratic development that the people must not be taken for granted and that their consciences are not for sale.

“Governor Obaseki has planted a new seed in the political history of the with the total abolishment of godfatherism. I call all men of good conscience to support this new narrative as the governor and his team take the state to next stride with the intention of Making Edo Great Again.

“The people have spoken and as democratic I expect the opposition to take this decision of the people as final because democracy is all about the people and their power to decide who governs them. They should join hands with Governor to continue with the massive development he is bringing to the state.”

