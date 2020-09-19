Edo 2020: Okunbo’s threat ― an irredeemable mortal sin

Kindly Share This Story:

I am sad, very sad, deeply saddened, sad indeed, in fact too sad for words that Nigeria, Africa’s biggest democracy has been reduced to a liliputian republic where the proletariat live at the mercy of the bourgeoisie. It is not only sickening but nauseating to hear boring bushwas emanating from self-styled money bags to satanically subvert the wishes of our people and keep us under permanent subjugation.

Only yesteday, I stumbled onto a luciferan threat by a certain grandee of Bini extraction to use his last kobo to unseat the incumbent governor of our state, Mr Godwin Obaseki – a competent technocrat and administrator par excellence that has allegedly ‘stepped’ on toes to lift our state to greater heights.

Many things raced through my mind in rapid succession as I pondered over this nauseating threat credited to Hosa Okunbo in a country that is supposedly governed by laws, in a country under the leadership of an ‘ethics Czar’ domiciled at the State House in Abuja.

I feel not only constrained but duty-bound as a governorship hopeful myself to make this cutting rejoinder. Are we no more in a society bound by rules and laws? Why do the hawks often swoop on preys at the drop of a hat who also reserve the right to live?

Okunbo is entitled to one vote and not two. Hence how does he intend to use his last kobo to subvert the supreme wishes of the majority? We know where he is going. Vote-buying, financial inducement, armed thuggery and the like to have the supreme wishes of our people – as would be expressed tomorrow – subverted, annulled and ultimately bastardized. What a shame!

As every sane person could see, it is crystal clear whose way the pendulum swings as over 80% of Edo people voice their solidarity with Obaseki.

The former possesses a rare gift of discipline and financial prudence in the management of public funds which speaks volumes for the considerable feats of development across the state.

Then why in the name ten devils would this money bag want us to revert to the status quo ante under the luciferan dominion of the hawks, lions and the tigers?

Are you as an Edo person contented with this misbegotten threat in a society that breeds noble bloods? That Obaseki has performed exceedingly well is not in dispute which informed my interest and desire to step down. Many other governorship hopefuls also did and decided to voice our solidarity with his ideals and visions to regenerate our state. He has soldiered on in the face of every agonizing provocation and distraction.

Obaseki’s economic policies have obliterated our infamous acronym as a Civil Servants’ State (CCS). His economic policies are transforming our state to a commercial and industrial hub. My recent three-week stay in Benin City, the Edo State capital provided me with the rare opportunity for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Why doesn’t Hosa Wells Okunbo and other stereotypical leprechauns want to let well alone?

Frankly, his threat to use his last kobo to unseat a performing governor must not be swept under the carpet for no one is larger than Edo State – a state that is made up of over four million people.

Our people deserve to live better lives and that is the redemption message being propagated and sent to the generality of our people by the Obaseki-Shaibu led administration in Edo State.

It would, therefore, be sheer stupidity to allow the diabolic whims and caprices of a confederacy of criminal gangs to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.

This piece is not designed to whip up sentiments but to represent facts as they are under the existing circumstances. Has Obaseki ever robbed Peter to pay Paul? Has he ever been accused of financial misappropriation? What is he not doing well in terms of good governance to give the dividends of democracy to our people? He has often wept when our people cried. He has often fetched and carried for our people. The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshomhonle did expressly extol Obaseki’s virtues to the skies to which we are all living witnesses.

Has the sun suddenly set at noon in his capacity as a radical reformist for his refusal to let the old order continue? The hawks, the lions and the tigers must not be allowed to return our state to the odious apparatus of neo-Nazi rule.

Iyoha John Darlington is an Edo State governorship candidate on the platform of the relisted Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN)

Vanguard

