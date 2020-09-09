Edo 2020: Obaseki’s Commissioner resigns, pledges support for Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

TEN days to Edo state governorship election, Edo State Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Joseph Ikpea Wednesday resigned his position from the cabinet and pledged his support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In the letter dated September 9 and addressed to the governor, Ikpea cited reasons of trust, respect and interest for his resignation.

He also attributed his reason to his inability to abandon the party (All Progressives Congress) he has helped to nurture in his council area and the state in general.

He said “Politics is all about interest, trust and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of this till date, and I am also not sure of it even if there is tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 percent of my supporters are APC members till date. So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration didn’t recognise my leadership role,” he stated.

Ikpea, however, said he would always be available to provide support to the government whenever called upon to do so.

It would be recalled that Obaseki’s government had in recent weeks lost two other serving Commissioners who resigned their positions to support Ize-Iyamu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

