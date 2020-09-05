Edo 2020: Obaseki plans technology park for repentant internet fraudsters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 election, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans to train repentant internet fraudsters otherwise called ‘yahoo boys’ on advanced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and vocational skills in his proposed technology park in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this at the PDP campaign rally in wards 6, 7 and 9 in Egor Local Government Area of the state even as he disclosed that his government has executed over 2000 projects in the state since he was elected governor.

He said: “I will train young boys who do ‘yahoo’ to work in our technology park. We will train them and ensure they become more useful to society.”

Obaseki added that he has kept fate with residents of Egor Local Government Area, following the reconstruction of the Benin Technical College (BTC) now Government Science and Technical College (GSTC).

The PDP candidate promised to channel 50MW of energy from the Independent Power Plant (IPP) at Ihovbor near Azura, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state to the remodelled technical college through Ikpoba Hill, which will help to put idle hands to work and create employment opportunities for many youths in the state.

He said the College has more than 100 hectares of land which the government has fenced round to ward off intruders.

According to him, “We have executed over 2000 projects in Edo in the past four years. What we have done in four years is more than what Oshiomhole did in eight years.

“So, when they say that Obaseki has done nothing in the past four years, it is a lie.”

Obaseki urged the electorate in the locality to vote PDP and defend their votes.

Addressing party faithful at the rally, Chairman of Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, said the Obaseki-led administration has performed better than his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

He explained that the intervention of the government in infrastructure and reforms in the state’s judiciary has endeared PDP to the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: