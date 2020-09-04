EDO 2020: Obaseki’s contract with Edo is sacrosanct — Deputy governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has described the covenant of Godwin Obaseki with the people Edo State as sacrosanct; saying it can’t be broken and it cant be hindered.

Shaibu who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on media Mr Benjamin Atu said, Edo State is fortunate to have people of character and competence who are able and ready to strike the necessary alliance to orchestrate a truly reformatory government and a morally reinvigorated Society.

Also read:

Governor Obaseki has a covenant of better Edo State with the people. A better Edo State, not in the Vulgar sense of it but as already been demonstrated by the administration’s discipline in the prudent management of the state resources for the benefit of the masses.

We need a genuine transformation of Edo State from the hands of charlatans; a bunch of iniquitous men who are seeking for an opportunity to victimized us in our fathers land.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has a contract with the people of Edo State to provide the needed leadership that will sharpen and encourage entrepreneurship as a culture in order to crush poverty through entrepreneurship.

Poverty is man-made and can also be extinguished by man through appropriate policy framework like the ones already put in place by the current administration. Poverty was created by the recklessness of previous administrations.

The deputy governor holds that Poverty eliminates dignity and promotes vulnerability hence the administration is seeking a second term to butter the bread of the state.

The desire of Godwin Obaseki to move Edo State forward has been matched by his strong will backed up by sustainable goals and verifiable actions on a consistent basis.

While appealing to the people for their support, he called on Edo people to reject those parading simple agenda saying the complexity of Edo State will suffocate and consume the simple agenda and its contents because Simple agenda is a thoughtless and absentminded approach to governance.

He maintained that the 2020 September Governorship election in Edo State is a duty call for the perfect candidate. It is a call for an angelic politician who has no corruption tag in his name.

“While urging the people to vote for Governor Godwin Obaseki he admonishes them to refuse Ize-Iyamu because ar vote for Ize-Iyamu is to say, actions don’t have consequences but actions do have consequences and we must through this election let them know that actions do have consequences.

The best way to do this is by using our PVC to pepper Ize-Iyamu by voting PDP because a vote Godwin Obaseki is a vote for sustainable development and to secure the future of Edo State against political jobbers and merchants the statement added.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: