Edo 2020: NYSC members need protection because of politicians desperation ― Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II has called for protection of members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, that would be deployed as adhoc staff for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state.

Oba Ewuare II made this call when the Director General of the NYSC Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit, in Benin City where he said he would join forces with Ibrahim to ensure protection the Corps members.

He said that the concept of the NYSC which is to foster national unity and understanding must be upheld.

“There is a need for the Corps members to be protected because of the desperate attitude of some politicians. Desperate aspiration of politicians is not worth the blood of any corps member, they must be protected from any attack,” he said.

On his part, Ibrahim said Corps members are not partisan but only discharge their patriotic duties to their fatherland.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

