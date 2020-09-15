Edo 2020: Nigerian politicians’ll draw inspiration from our electoral victory ― Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has assured that Nigerian Politicians will draw courage and inspiration from the electoral victory of Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming Saturday Governorship election in the State.

According to him, the enthronement of mediocrity over substance which has been the bane of our democratic experience would be broken on Saturday, 19th.

“Edo State does not need men who are intoxicated with power. Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu are men who are intoxicated with power. Such men will destroy the State rather than building it.

“If a man is intoxicated by the alcohol he can recover from it, but when a man is intoxicated by power such a man can not recover.

“We took over Edo like Rome with bricks, but we have made gold out of it. We are still determined to move the state forward. If it requires myself and Governor Obaseki to have to lay eggs to make Edo Great Again, we will lay the eggs. That’s the spirit and the mindset with which we have piloted the affairs of the State in the past years. We have made every crooked path straight and brought substance out of the rock.

“The measure of a man is what he does with power. We have demonstrated patriotism to the eyes of the whole World. We operated a consultative government where we made the people our centre of development rather than individuals,” Shaibu noted.

The Deputy Governor emphasised that Obaseki’s administration is the most prudent administration with an aggressive cost-savings measure.

“Saturday’s election is a date with destiny for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. We will win the Saturday Governorship election landslide to the glory of God and the liberation of Edo People. It’s God’s design that Obaseki will be reelected.

“The Victory of Governor Obaseki will reinforce the need for young leaders that will be based on vision, character and integrity. A Leadership that will be committed to the building of a better and greater Edo State. We are in the race to make Edo great again and we are comfortable with the level of enthusiasm with which our people are supporting us.

“There was once an Edo State in which Cohesion, Unity of purpose among political friends and collective commitment of the ruling class to the security and welfare of the people, were top priority. That’s the Edo State we seek to build and that’s the future we are envisaging for our dear State,” Comrade Shaibu said.

Vanguard

