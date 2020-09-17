Nigerian politicians will draw inspiration from Obaseki’s victory – Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has assured that Nigerian politicians will draw courage and inspiration from the electoral victory of Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

According to him, the enthronement of mediocrity over substance which has been the bane of our democratic experience would be broken on September 19.

“Edo State does not need men who are intoxicated with power. Such men will destroy the state rather than building it. If a man is intoxicated by alcohol he can recover from it, but when a man is intoxicated by power such a man cannot recover.

“We took over Edo like Rome with bricks, but we have made gold out of it. We are still determined to move the state forward. If it requires myself and Governor Obaseki to have to lay eggs to make Edo Great Again, we will lay the eggs. That’s the spirit and the mindset with which we have piloted the affairs of the state in the past years. We have made every crooked path straight and brought substance out of the rock.

“The measure of a man is what he does with power. We have demonstrated patriotism to the eyes of the whole World. We operated a consultative government where we made the people our centre of development rather than individuals,” Shaibu noted in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu.

He stressed that Obaseki’s administration is the most prudent administration with aggressive cost-savings measure.

