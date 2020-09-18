Edo 2020: Meet candidates for Edo’s gubernatorial election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

ADC Candidate

African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship candidate: Mabel Akomu Oboh is 56 years old. Former TV presenter and movie producer from Uromi in Esan North East local government area of Edo state.

She worked as a Broadcaster with Federal Government owned television station NTA and also runs a Non-Governmental Organization named Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Stars (MOCSOS).

Mabel is one of the female candidates that will be jostling for the Edo Governorship race.

ADP Candidate

Action Democratic Party (ADP) Governorship Candidate: The candidate of this party is Iboi Lucky Emmanuel, 36 years old and the youngest candidate. He is a business analyst from Okomu-Udo in Ovia South-west local government area.

Ibio said he wants to use the Governorship race to test his popularity.

APC candidate

All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate: The candidate of APC is 58 years old Ize-Iyamu Osagie Andrew who is a legal practitioner and he is also into farming

He is one of the major contender of the Governorship seat. He crossed from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he lost the election back in 2016, to All Progressive Congress (APC) the party on which Governor Godwin Obaseki won the governorship election in 2016.

He will be contesting against Obaseki who is the flag bearer of his former political party and 12 others.

APGA candidate

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship Candidate: The candidate is 40 years old Idehen Osagie Lucky who is an Agriculturalist and a graduate of Public Administration from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

His entry into the Governorship poll can be classified as a test of Popularity.

APM candidate

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Governorship Candidate: The candidate of the APM is 42 years old Igbineweka Osamuede. A businessman from Benin City with BSc. University Attended: Ambrose Alli University.

APP candidate

Action Peoples Party (APP) Governorship Candidate, Name: Areloegbe Amos Osalumese, Age: 52

Occupation: Financial Consultant/ Auditor

Place of Birth: Ughelli, Delta State

Highest Education Qualification: BSc

University Attended: Ambrose Alli University

Areloebge Amos Osalumese is another clergyman in the Governorship race. Being the flag bearer of APP, Osalumese will be looking to unseat Godwin Obaseki at the Governorship polls.

Being a graduate of Accounting from Ambrose Alli University, Osalumese has worked at the Cocoa research institute and rubber research institute, resigned in 2016 to contest for the Governorship elections in 2016.

Osalumese was made an Eminent Peace Ambassador under The International Association of World Peace Advocate (United Nations).

LP candidate

Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate is Osifo Uhun-Ekpenma Isaiah is a 60 years old lecturer and farmer from Uvbe-nisi in Uhunmwonde.

Highest Education Qualification: PHD

Osifo who is having his first try at the election for the Edo State Governorship seat is a Part-time lecturer at Lucky Igbinedion University. Osifo served at the Government house under the Professor Oserheimen Osunbor administration whose rulership was cut short by the Supreme court judgment that invalidated his election and brought in Adams Oshiomhole as the Governor of the state.

NNPP candidate

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governorship Candidate is 48 years old Agol Ebun Tracy who is a trader

Agolebun Tracy is the second female candidate in the governorship race.

NRM candidate

National Rescue Movement (NRM) Governorship Candidate is Ozono Stevie Nash is aged 53 and an IT Professional

Ozone Stevie Nash is a renowned IT consultant and Owner of UK based record label and music publishing company.

Ozone who had his Higher Education in Business and Finance in 1999 and graduated with BSc Hons in Business Information Technology in 2002 at London South Bank University, is an entrepreneur, professional IT expert, Agile Business Analyst, a Cryptocurrency Consultant and investor.

PDP candidate

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate is Obaseki Godwin Nogheghase aged 63 is an Investment Banker and hails from Benin City

Obaseki is the sitting Governor of Edo state. The Governor who got elected in 2016 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress decamped to the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was disqualified from the party’s primary election.

Obaseki will be looking to retain his Governorship seat but this time on the platform of (PDP).

Having his first degree in Classical studies, Obaseki turned out to be a very successful investment banker founded Afrinvest West Africa Limited (formerly Securities Transactions & Trust Company Limited (SecTrust) ) in 1995 which has become the leading stock broking firm in Nigeria, pioneering major innovations and providing leadership in the Nigerian Securities market.

Also, Obaseki has served on the Presidential Committee on the Reform of the Nigerian Pension System.

SDP candidate

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Governorship Candidate is Obayangbon Felix Izekor who is 65 years old and he is a farmer by profession.

He is from Igudnazuwa Ovia s/west LGA and his Highest Education Qualification is SSCE

YPP Candidate

Young Progressive Party (YPP) Governorship Candidate is Osagionare Jones who is 52 years old.

Jones is another clergy man besides Ize-Iyamu that will be battling to emerge as the winner of the Edo state Governorship election.

Describing his lifestyle as simple, the clergy revealed that he has spent 17 years of his life conducting trainings and educating the youths on Positive character and mentality through his NGO Network on the Reduction of Violence in Nigeria (NEREVIN).

ZLP candidate

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Governorship Candidate is Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena who is 39 years.

Amiemenghena is a public servant in Edo state. He is a graduate of Accounting from University of Benin.

