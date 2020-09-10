Edo 2020: Leadership crisis rocks APM

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

AHEAD of the September 19th governorship election, there is leadership crisis rocking Edo State chapter of the All Peoples Movement (APM) as two men, Dr Samson Falana Isibor and Charles Ugiagbe are claiming chairmanship of the party.

But Isibor, Thursday, raised the alarm over a campaign of calumny mounted against his leadership in the state by those he tagged as cabal at the national secretariat of the party.

Isibor pointed out that the cabal had imposed on the state chapter the Governorship candidate Mr. Igbineweka Osamuede whom he said disappeared immediately after the party’s gubernatorial primary election.

He called on Osamauede to come out and face charges of alleged threat to life, thuggery and defamation of character against them.

Isibor pointed out that he had “directed his lawyers to file necessary papers against them” adding that the APM in Edo State would not be distracted by activities of those he referred to as cabal at the national level for their selfish purpose.

He noted that the evil plan of the cabal is to distract the attention of the winner of the governorship election so as to force him to negotiate with them for financial benefits. Dr. Isibor cautioned further that, “These elements are unrepentant liars; stressing that the Edo State chapter of APM had earlier reported these characters to the commissioner of police in the state and the Director of State Services (DSS), a development that forced them to be on the run to avoid facing the law for alleged acts of threat and thuggery.

But in his part, Ugiagbe said he is the authentic chairman of the party in the state and that Isibor was an impostor. He said the issues he raised are already being investigated by the police and other security agencies.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: