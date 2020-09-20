Vanguard Logo

Edo 2020: INEC announces results of 14 LGAs with PDP winning in most councils

By Alemma Aliu

The Independent National Electoral Commission has so far announced the results of 14 local government areas with the Peoples Democratic Party winning in most of the councils.

The LGAs announced so far are:

Egor local government area APC – 10202, PDP – 27621
Uhunmwonde APC – 5972, PDP – 10022
Ikpoba-Okha APC – 18218, PDP – 41030
Oredo APC 18365, PDP – 43498
Ovia North East APC – 9907, PDP-16937
Igueben APC – 5199, PDP – 7879
Esan North East APC – 6556, PDP – 13579
Esan Central APC -6719, PDP – 10694
Owan West APC – 11193, PDP-11485
Etsako West APC-26,140, PDP- 17959
Esan South East APC – 9237, PDP – 10563
Owan East APC – 19295, PDP-14762
Esan West APC – 7189, PDP – 17434

