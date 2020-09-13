Edo 2020: Ganduje in Edo, mobilises Hausa community for Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The governor of Kano state and chairman All Progressives Congress, Edo State Election Campaign Council, Governor Abdulahi Ganduje and members of his cabinet stormed the Hausa Community in Eyaen, the outskirts of Benin City, where he urged them to vote for APC in Saturday’s governorship election.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of Hausa community, Ganduje said a vote for APC is a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the support for him to continue to reposition Nigeria for greater heights.

On his part, former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said Ize-Iyamu would continue the works his administration started which he said we’re continued by Governor Godwin Obaseki who he described as the outgoing governor.

Addressing the crowd, Ize-Iyamu said he would use his SIMPLE Agenda to bring back smiles to the people of the state.

At the palace of the Enogie of Eyaen, HRH Osazuwa Idurase, in Edo, Ganduje said “We have come to mobilse our northern brothers who are based here to vote for the APC and the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu come Saturday.

“We know tradition rulers are not partisan but they are father to all so we have come for prayers so that we can achieve our goal. We know the stabilising role the traditional institution to stabilize the society”

On his part, Idurase said the “Hausa community have been here for a long time and they are well secured, they are part of us. Our prayer for peace and security shall be answered.

“The success that you want shall be answered, the happiness that you want shall be yours and the victory that you want shall be yours”

