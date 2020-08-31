EDO 2020: APC, PDP bicker over attack on campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were weekend locked in a war of words over an attack on the campaign convoy of the APC in Ekpe, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

The APC had finished it’s campaign, with its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his running mate, Mallam Ganiyu Audu, former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The campaign train were on their way to Dagbala when some hoodlums came out of the bush to haul stones at it.

An eyewitness told Vanguard: “We had just finished our campaign in Ekpe and we were leaving there for Dagbala, some women danced escorting the convoy out of the village and suddenly, some persons emerged from the bush and started shooting and throwing stones at us.

”Eight commercial buses that were hired to convey people were destroyed and four private vehicles, including my own, were damaged. “What they did was that they allowed the principal and his running mate to leave, we had about 100 vehicles in the convoy and they waited till they felt the VIPs had gone and attacked the last 30 vehicles.

”Some elderly people were injured and they destroyed eight buses that were used to bring party supporters. Four private vehicles, including my own, had their windscreens smashed.”

But in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to Governor Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, alleged that masked gunmen in the convoy of APC opened fire on supporters of PDP, who were holding a meeting at Makeke Town, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Quoting Jerry Obasonmi, Vice Chairman of Akoko Edo Local Government Council, who witnessed the incident, Osagie said: “The PDP supporters were holding a meeting under a canopy at Makeke Town when a convoy of the APC, with some masked men in two Prado Jeeps, drove close to the meeting venue.

”“Just then, the masked men pointed their guns at the PDP supporters and started shooting. Seven persons were hit by their bullets, sustaining various degrees of injuries, including a 75-year-old man, who is in terrible pain now.”

