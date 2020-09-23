Edo 2020: APC factional chairman, Ojezua congratulates Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anselm Ojezua (Esq) has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, on their victory in the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

A congratulatory message signed by Ojezua also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the role he played in the election said the “needless crisis” in the APC in the state cost it victory. He said: “We join President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee of our great party to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu on their victory at the just-concluded Governorship election in Edo State.”

Ojezua noted that: “The election has been generally acclaimed to be peaceful, orderly and transparent. The people of Edo State have made their choice in a very clear and unambiguous manner.”

The APC State chairman however explained that “Our loss at the poll stems from the needless and avoidable crisis foisted on the party by a selfish, insensitive, arrogant and irresponsible leadership.”

“While we begin to take steps to try and salvage the wellbeing of our Party in the state, we call on the Governor to be magnanimous in victory while we urge all the contestants to sheathe their swords and put the elections behind them.

“We must all close ranks with the Government in order to ensure a seamless transition to the final lap of governance for the benefit of our people rather than subject them to further needless distraction and rancor,” he urged.

According to Ojezua, “The establishment of a robust infrastructural base to guarantee economic growth at this critical time must be the paramount consideration and in the best interest of the good people of Edo State.”

