Edo 2020: APC denies sponsorship of opinion poll report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin city

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, denied reports by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it sponsored an opinion poll that produced a result where the APC was lost in 16 out of the 18 local government areas that make up the state.

The APC said the PDP was sure of losing the election and it has resorted to cheap lies against the APC.

A statement by the Chairman APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki said “Having run out of verve and rendered dispirited by the growing rejection of their incompetent candidate, their hallucinations have grown worse, and is this time manifested in a bizarre fantasy of a purported victory in an online poll which they falsely and irresponsibly claim was sponsored by us.

“While we understand the PDP’s desperation as informed by their cluelessness on how to proceed further now that the people’s message of rejection to them has become clearer and impossible to ignore,

we nevertheless expect them to at least put in some effort in their creation of fiction and spinning of lies, especially since the new strategy they appear to be deploying is to build a mountain of excuses in anticipation of the disgraceful defeat they will suffer at the polls.

“To begin with, it is important to state that the irresponsible and false claim bandied by the PDP that the APC sponsored and lost an online poll is dismissed by two factual points: the first being that as a party,

we, the All Progressives Congress, are too busy doing the groundwork of grassroots mobilization of voters across the 192 wards of the State and building on the existing support and love the people already have for the party, with the aim of attracting even more supporters on the strength of our manifesto – something the PDP lacks – to be involved in the petty tricks of staging or sponsoring such poll as alleged by this busy-body party.

“If the PDP wants to be taken seriously, then they should provide undebatable evidence of our sponsorship of this said opinion poll. They should not only publish the contractors, or the organization contracted, but must also disclose the full details and result of the said poll conducted by APC and won by the PDP.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: