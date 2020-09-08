Edo 2020: APC accuses Edo Deputy governor, others of gun-running

Kindly Share This Story:

…Shaibu doesn’t need arms to win election – Aide

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday accused the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu and some other high profile members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of a gun-running plot to manipulate the September 19th governorship election in some parts of the state particularly Akoko-Edo local government area.

A statement by the Chairman, APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki alleged that the arms were being expected from Rivers, Delta and Kogi States which he said would be distributed by ten leaders of the PDP in the area.

Citing “credible security intelligence,” the campaign alleged that guns had been supplied to the named persons for distribution to thugs already waiting to be brought in.

It added that the alleged PDP plot was to “attack polling units where the opposition is strong, destroy ward collation centres in wards where they are losing, and visit a final attack on the LGA collection centre, to ensure there are no results from Akoko-Edo, should they lose the election.”

The APC Media campaign council urged the various security agencies to move fast and nip the plot in the bud.

But a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Shaibu, Benjamin Atu denied the allegation saying the election would be easiest for his principal to win and would not need to deploy any unlawful means.

He said “Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu was a member of Edo State House of Assembly for eight years he was never caught on arms dealing. He was an elected member of the National Assembly; he was never seen with a gun. He became Deputy Governor of Edo State he was never caught on arms dealing plot. Suddenly because he has left APC and joined the winning party PDP, he has suddenly become a gun dealer.

“Their lie has finally come to an end and the public no longer take their weightless propaganda seriously. Even in social media people mock them for their series of rhetoric without substance.

