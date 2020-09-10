Edo 2020: APC, 5 others sign peace accord, group preaches sportsmanship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

To eschew violence at the polls, six political parties namely; All Progressives Congress (APC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young Peoples Party (YPP) African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has signed a peace accord pledging to eschew violence before, during and after the election.

The peace meeting tagged “Stakeholders peace accord” was organised by the Conference of Non Governmental Organisations (CONGOS) where its president, Comrade Daisy Abiola, said the event became crucial due to the fear in the streets that security would not be guaranteed on election day.

She said “the candidates are to sign the peace Accord documents and the signing of the peace accord will help our people psychologically by generating the necessary assurance that the problems are recognised, and there are actions being taken to curtail violence.”

Also present were representative Representatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), DSC Omijie Odijie and the Nigerian Immigration Service ( NIS), DSI Donald Iserameiya who both said the security agencies were ready for the election.

On her part, State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Grace Ease advised all participants to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures during election.

Delivering a paper, a don, in the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineer, Ambrose Ali University,( AAU), Ekpoma Prof. Robert Ehimen Okonigene, said the reason why there is chaos and violence in elections in Nigeria is that the political gladiators always encouraged it.

Ehimen said it is not a dirty game but that it is the people playing it that make it dirty.

He disclosed that politics is a game established by the Constitution and should be played by the role.

