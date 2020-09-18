Edo 2020: Allow the people to vote their choice, activist urges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ACTIVIST and President of Godsent Foundation, Chief Osarodion Osagie yesterday called on actors involved in tomorrow’s governorship election to ensure the votes count and the choice of the people emerges as the next governor of Edo state.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, he said there was need for re-education of the youths who he said are mostly ignorant of the rights to choose who they want and believe in adding that the Nigerian political class is only interested in using the youths.

He said: “Election is never a game of war I want each candidate especially Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to encourage their followers to ensure we have a peaceful election in Edo state because that is what we want to see, we don’t want to see bloodshed, we don’t brothers to hurt each other, we want to see a peaceful election.

On security, he said “It is better to be safe than to be saying sorry. I think this is going to be the most peaceful election in Edo State, I don’t think there will be any crime, I don’t think there will be any killing, the election is going to be peaceful because the Oba of Benin has also stepped in with his advice to both candidates so I do0n’t think there will be any problem.

“People do not let Nigerians exercise their freedom to vote candidates of their choice during elections for me if I am supporting Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, it should not be a problem to anybody, if I am supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki, it shouldn’t be problem for me because that is my choice it is an election and we should understand what we mean by freedom of choice. We need to educate ourselves and get to that level that election should be about the choice of the people. For instance if I have a governor that did not do anything in my community for four years, do you expect me to support such a person? So what we need in Nigeria is to educate ourselves that we all must have the right to choose.

“One of the challenges we have is that our youths are not enlightened enough because any of them that die for a politician, that is the person’s loss, they allow themselves to be used yet after election, these politicians become friends again we can use Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a typical example. Last election, they were not together but today they are together.”

