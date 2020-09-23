Edo 2016 governorship election responsible for APC defeat in 2020 ― Party Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

FORMER Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erhahon has

attributed the defeat of the party to the spillover of the 2016 governorship election in which the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole allegedly imposed Mr.

Godwin Obaseki as the candidate of the party.

He disclosed that the singular action made most members of the party seek revenge against the former labour leader and voted for Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election

Erhahon, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in the State in a statement in Benin Wednesday said, “the Benins who are majority in the State, didn’t want Oshiomhole who had repeatedly described Obaseki as a superman, to continue to lord it over them politically.

“Majority of those who attempted to resist Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s imposition of the governor on the party in 2016 felt it would be foolish of them to allow the same Oshiomhole to use them to remove Obaseki who he first hailed as a superman”

“Some of the past and present political office holders who believe that they must lead the party at every level alienated credible grassroots mobilizers from the campaign because they don’t want anyone else to shine”

He alleged that Edo APC Campaign Council for the September 19, 2020 governorship election, was entrusted to sycophants and mercenaries

However, while congratulating Governor Obaseki on his re-election victory, he described him as an unrepentant hardliner, just as he added that he has no regrets working against the governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: