Ebonyi to reopen schools Oct 5, nursery/creche to resume 2021

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, Thursday stated that all schools will be reopened on 5th October 2020 apart from Nursery schools/creche in the State.

Meanwhile, the reopening of Nursery/Creche will be in 2021.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Onyebuchi Chima, stated this during the State Executive Council, EXCO briefing at the Government House, Abakaliki.

“For Primary, Secondary and Tertiary, the Exco approved 5th October 2020. Nursery Schools/creche are not reopening until 2021.

“That there will be classes in two sessions (morning 8 am- 12 pm and Afternoon 12:15 – 4.15 pm) in order to maintain social distancing.”

